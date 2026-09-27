/Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh wins silver in men’s Squash after losing to Eain Yow Ng in final

India’s Abhay Singh secured the silver medal in the men’s singles squash event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after losing to Malaysia’s defending champion Eain Yow Ng in the final on Sunday. Eain defeated the Indian 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to retain his Asian Games title.
The 44-minute final at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena was closely contested in the opening game before Eain gradually took control. Abhay made a positive start and briefly led 2-1, but the Malaysian responded with a four-point run to move ahead. The Indian fought back and levelled the opening game at 8-8, but Eain held his nerve to take the game 11-9.
Eain carried the momentum into the second game, although Abhay stayed level at 2-2 early on. The Malaysian then moved 7-3 ahead and continued to put pressure on the Indian before closing out the game 11-5.
Abhay made another strong start in the third game, taking a 4-2 lead. Eain, however, quickly levelled the score at 4-4 before moving ahead 7-5.
The defending champion extended his advantage to 9-5 and earned five championship points at 10-5. Abhay could not find a way back, with Eain sealing the match when the Indian's final shot hit the tin.
The silver medal makes Abhay only the second Indian man to win a silver medal in the Asian Games men's singles squash event. Saurav Ghosal had previously won silver in 2014 and 2023.
Abhay had booked his place in the final with a straight-game 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the semifinal.
Eain’s victory saw him retain the men’s singles Asian Games title and also secured his qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. For Abhay, the silver adds another medal to India’s squash campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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