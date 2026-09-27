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Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh wins silver in men’s Squash after losing to Eain Yow Ng in final

Abhay Singh won the silver medal in men’s singles squash at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in the final. The result made Abhay only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to win a singles silver in the Asian Games squash event.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh wins silver in men’s Squash after losing to Eain Yow Ng in final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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