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Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh wins historic Squash silver, misses LA28 direct qualification

India's Anahat Singh secured a historic silver medal in the women's singles squash event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after losing to Malaysia's defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final on Sunday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh wins historic Squash silver, misses LA28 direct qualification
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh wins historic Squash silver, misses LA28 direct qualification
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