/Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal clinch mixed team skeet bronze

India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on Thursday, finishing third in the final with a score of 44.
The pair qualified for the medal round in fourth place with a combined 138 out of 150, shooting 44, 47 and 47 across the three qualification rounds. Qatar led qualification with 145, followed by South Korea on 143 and China on 140. In the final, India stayed consistent through six series, scoring 7, 7, 7, 8, 7 and 8 to reach 44 and secure the podium finish.
China took the gold medal with a score of 52, a world record, while the Republic of Korea claimed silver with 51.
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India's Skeet Shooters Bring Laurels
The medal completed a strong two-day run for India's skeet shooters. Naruka and Dhaliwal were both part of the bronze-winning teams on Wednesday, with Naruka helping the men's team to bronze and Dhaliwal joining Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women's team.
Naruka also came within touching distance of an individual medal, finishing fourth in the men's final, while Dhaliwal reached the eight-woman women's final and finished eighth.
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Disappointment For Kamaljeet, Aakash, Kedarling
Earlier in the day, India's men's 10m air pistol shooters Kamaljeet, Aakash Bhardwaj and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve took part in the qualification round but could not make it to the final, as the team ended up fourth with the score of 1727-53x. India finished below China (1st), Indonesia (2nd), and Japan (3rd) in the qualifications.
Kamaljeet scored 580-18x, Aakash Bhardwaj scored 579-20x, and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve scored 568-15x.
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