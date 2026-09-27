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Asian Games 2026: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver, Shaili Singh finishes fourth

Ancy Sojan had put herself in the gold-medal position right from her opening attempt, clearing 6.49m. Her second jump was ruled a foul, but the opening effort was enough to keep her at the top as the competition progressed. 

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver, Shaili Singh finishes fourth
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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