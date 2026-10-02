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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal wins gold, India complete boxing campaign with 6 medals

Ankush Panghal defeated South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 to win gold in the men's 80kg final at the Asian Games 2026. His victory helped India finish its boxing campaign with three gold and three bronze medals.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal wins gold, India complete boxing campaign with 6 medals
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal wins gold, India complete boxing campaign with 6 medals
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