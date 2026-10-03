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Asian Games 2026: Antim Panghal wins silver in women’s 53kg wrestling after 1-9 loss

Antim Panghal won the silver medal in the women’s 53kg wrestling category at the Asian Games 2026. She lost 1-9 to Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the gold-medal bout in Nagoya.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Antim Panghal wins silver in women’s 53kg wrestling after 1-9 loss
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Antim Panghal wins silver in women’s 53kg wrestling after 1-9 loss
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