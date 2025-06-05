Asian Games 2026: Athletes To Stay On Floating Village Cruise Ship In Japan

The 2026 Asian Games in Japan will be unique not just for the sports but also for the way athletes will be housed. Organisers have decided to save money by avoiding a traditional athletes’ village. Instead, thousands of athletes and officials will stay on a cruise ship and in converted shipping containers.

A Floating Village and Container Homes

Around 4,600 athletes and officials will stay on a luxury cruise ship docked at the port of Nagoya. Another 2,400 people will live in temporary homes made from shipping containers, located nearby. The organisers said the cruise ship and container homes are just a 10-minute shuttle bus ride apart.

Kazuhiro Yagi, the vice-secretary general of the organising committee, said the plan is designed to save money but still give athletes a comfortable experience. "We want to provide a service that satisfies them," he said.

Places to Relax and Have Fun

Yagi added that the area around the accommodation has entertainment options like an aquarium where athletes can relax and meet others. Although the athletes will be staying in two different locations, he believes it won’t stop them from interacting and enjoying their time.

Events Spread Across Cities

The Asian Games will be held in Nagoya and Aichi from September 19 to October 4, 2026. Some events, like swimming, will take place in Tokyo. In total, about 15,000 athletes and officials are expected to take part.

Back to Japan After 32 Years

This will be the first time since 1994 that Japan is hosting the Asian Games. The last time was in Hiroshima. Since then, Japan has hosted big events like the 2021 Olympics, 2002 Football World Cup, and 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, awareness about the Asian Games is still low in Japan. Yagi said, “Maybe only half the population knows the Asian Games are happening.” He hopes young people, who were not born when the Games were last held in Japan, will discover how special this event is.

New Sports to Attract Young Fans

The 2026 Asian Games will have many sports – from athletics and swimming to kabaddi and dragon boat racing. One of the biggest additions is mixed martial arts (MMA), which will make its debut at the Games. Organisers hope this will excite younger fans and showcase Asia’s martial arts heritage.

Esports for All Ages

Esports, which drew huge crowds at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou, will also be featured. This will be Japan’s first time hosting an esports event of such a large scale. Yagi believes it can benefit both young and older people.

“Esports can help elderly people who don’t exercise much,” he said. “Using your fingers and making small movements is said to help with preventing dementia.”

A New Chapter for the Asian Games

With cruise ships, container homes, and exciting new sports, the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in 2026 promise to be different from past editions. Organisers are working hard to create a fun and memorable event for both athletes and fans of all ages.