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Asian Games 2026: Baranica Elangovan creates history, becomes first Indian pole vaulter to win medal

India's Baranica Elangovan scriped history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, becoming the first Indian pole vaulter to win a medal. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Baranica Elangovan creates history, becomes first Indian pole vaulter to win medal
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Baranica Elangovan creates history, becomes first Indian pole vaulter to win medal
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