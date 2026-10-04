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Asian Games 2026: China’s Yu Zidi, Thailand’s Puripol Boonson named OCA MVPs

China’s 13-year-old swimming sensation Yu Zidi and Thailand’s sprinter Puripol Boonson have been named the Female and Male MVPs of Asian Games 2026. Both athletes were rewarded for their record-breaking campaigns and will receive USD 25,000 each from the Olympic Council of Asia.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: China’s Yu Zidi, Thailand’s Puripol Boonson named OCA MVPs
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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