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Asian Games 2026, Day 3: Women's cricket team wins first gold for India as male shuttlers assure medal (Round-up)

The gold medal in women's cricket pushed India to eighth place in the medals table with one gold, four silver and two bronze for a total of seven medals.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 11:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Asian Games 2026, Day 3: Women's cricket team wins first gold for India as male shuttlers assure medal (Round-up)
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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