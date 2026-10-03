Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Deepak Punia wins bronze in men’s 97kg wrestling after close victory

Asian Games 2026: Deepak Punia wins bronze in men’s 97kg wrestling after close victory

Deepak Punia defeated Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1 to win the men’s freestyle 97kg bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026. The victory added another medal to India’s strong showing in men’s freestyle wrestling in Nagoya.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Deepak Punia wins bronze in men’s 97kg wrestling after close victory
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Deepak Punia wins bronze in men’s 97kg wrestling after close victory
2
3
4
5