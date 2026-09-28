/Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in Women’s 25m pistol after thrilling shoot-offs

Esha, who had only just made the eight-shooter final after finishing eighth in qualification with 580-22x, produced a strong fightback to finish second behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan.
The Indian shooter made a perfect start to the final, hitting all five targets in her opening series. She remained in medal contention through the elimination stages despite a few setbacks before fighting her way into the gold-medal contest.
The battle for the bronze-medal position went down to a series of shoot-offs. Esha and North Korea’s Kim Hyon Suk were tied on 34 hits, forcing multiple shoot-offs before Esha eventually prevailed to secure at least a silver medal.
Esha then took on Xiao for gold. The Chinese shooter and the Indian remained separated by a narrow margin before another shoot-off was required. Both shooters recorded four hits in the first shoot-off, sending the contest into another decisive round.
In the final shoot-off, Esha managed two hits while Xiao produced three, handing the Chinese shooter the gold medal and leaving Esha with silver.
The two shooters finished with 38 hits, matching the Games Record set by China’s Liu Rui at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.
The medal adds to Esha’s impressive record at the Asian Games. She had previously won silver in the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events at the Hangzhou 2023 Games. The ISSF's athlete records list her Hangzhou results as silver in both events.
Esha also came into the Aichi-Nagoya Games in strong form. She is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s 25m pistol, according to the ISSF, and set a new world record of 43 hits at the Munich World Cup in May 2026.
She later won another 25m pistol World Cup title in Hangzhou in July, finishing the final with 40 hits.
Esha was the only Indian shooter to make the individual final in Aichi-Nagoya. Manu Bhaker finished 11th in qualification with 579-18x, while Rahi Sarnobat was 30th with 568-16x. Esha's 580 points were level with Chinese Taipei's Yen-Ching Cheng, but the Indian advanced because she recorded more inner tens, with 22x compared to Cheng's 20x.
Earlier in the day, the Indian women's 25m pistol team of Manu, Esha and Rahi finished fifth in the team event. Esha's silver therefore provided a strong turnaround after India's disappointment in the team final and added another medal to the country's shooting tally at the Asian Games.
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