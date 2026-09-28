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Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in Women’s 25m pistol after thrilling shoot-offs

Esha, who had only just made the eight-shooter final after finishing eighth in qualification with 580-22x, produced a strong fightback to finish second behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in Women’s 25m pistol after thrilling shoot-offs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in Women’s 25m pistol after thrilling shoot-offs
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