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Asian Games 2026: Harita Bhadra wins 200m bronze as Animesh Kujur finishes fifth

Harita Bhadra won the women’s 200m bronze in 23.20 seconds, ending India’s wait for a medal in the event since 2018. Animesh Kujur finished fifth in the men’s 200m final with a timing of 20.80 seconds.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Harita Bhadra wins 200m bronze as Animesh Kujur finishes fifth
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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