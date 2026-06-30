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Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India as BCCI names Women's squad

The BCCI has named a 15-member India women's squad for the 2026 Asian Games, with Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead the defending champions in Aichi-Nagoya. G Kamalini replaces Yastika Bhatia as the only change from the T20 World Cup squad, while Shreyanka Patil's selection remains subject to fitness clearance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India as BCCI names Women's squad
Image Credit: IANS

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