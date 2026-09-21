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Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon wins silver, Rudrankksh Patil bags Bronze in 10m air rifle

India secured a double podium in the men’s 10m Air Rifle at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, with Himanshu Dhillon winning the silver medal and Rudrankksh Patil taking bronze after an intense final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon wins silver, Rudrankksh Patil bags Bronze in 10m air rifle
Image Credit: Asian Games/NRAI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon wins silver, Rudrankksh Patil bags Bronze in 10m air rifle
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