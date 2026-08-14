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Asian Games 2026: "I Want a podium finish," Raiza Dhillon opens up on shooting journey

Raiza Dhillon will make her Asian Games debut in the women’s skeet event, targeting a podium finish for India. The 22-year-old shooter also opened up on her journey, family roots and how shooting transformed her confidence.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: "I Want a podium finish," Raiza Dhillon opens up on shooting journey
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: "I Want a podium finish," Raiza Dhillon opens up on shooting journey
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