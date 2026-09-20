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Asian Games 2026: India beat Kazakhstan 3-0, enter Women’s badminton quarterfinals

India defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 in the women’s badminton team Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2026. PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma won their respective singles matches in straight games to complete a dominant sweep.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India beat Kazakhstan 3-0, enter Women’s badminton quarterfinals
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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