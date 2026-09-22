/Asian Games 2026: India begin Women’s Kabaddi title defence with 42-21 win over Bangladesh

India established control early, making it difficult for Bangladesh to reach the bonus line while regularly finding points through successful raids. Bangladesh Captain Sraboni Mollick kept her side on the scoreboard, but India’s defence continued to limit their opportunities. Manisha Kumari was particularly effective from the left cover, while Sonali Shingate and captain Pushpa Rana added valuable points in attack as India secured an All-Out and took a 21-10 lead into the break.