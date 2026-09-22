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Asian Games 2026: India begin Women’s Kabaddi title defence with 42-21 win over Bangladesh

India opened their Asian Games 2026 women’s kabaddi title defence with a commanding 42-21 win over Bangladesh in Group A. Sanju Devi led India’s attacking effort as the defending champions produced a dominant all-round display to start their campaign on a winning note.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India begin Women’s Kabaddi title defence with 42-21 win over Bangladesh
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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