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Asian Games 2026: India clinch mixed 4x100m relay bronze, set national record

The Indian quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra produced a season-best effort to finish third, improving the previous National Record of 41.35 seconds

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India clinch mixed 4x100m relay bronze, set national record
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: India clinch mixed 4x100m relay bronze, set national record
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