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  • /Asian Games 2026: India clinch silver in 50m Rifle 3P team event; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar qualify for final

Asian Games 2026: India clinch silver in 50m Rifle 3P team event; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar qualify for final

India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil won silver in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event. Tomar and Niraj also qualified for the individual final, while China claimed gold and South Korea took bronze.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India clinch silver in 50m Rifle 3P team event; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar qualify for final
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: India clinch silver in 50m Rifle 3P team event; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar qualify for final
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