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Asian Games 2026: India complete clean sweep of compound archery team golds (Roundup)

The unprecedented haul began with the women’s trio of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam successfully defending their title, before Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav secured a dramatic mixed team victory over South Korea. The men’s trio of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru then completed the sweep by edging China.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India complete clean sweep of compound archery team golds (Roundup)
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: India complete clean sweep of compound archery team golds (Roundup)
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