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Asian Games 2026: India finish 4th with 85 medals, including 21 golds; check full standings

India concluded their 2026 Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze for a haul of 85 medals, which helped them finish fourth, ahead of Uzbekistan, Iran and Thailand.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India finish 4th with 85 medals, including 21 golds; check full standings
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Asian Games 2026: India finish 4th with 85 medals, including 21 golds; check full standings
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