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Asian Games 2026: India miss medal as Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane finish 4th in 10m Air Rifle mixed team

India have missed out on a medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event as Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane finished fourth in the final here on Tuesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India miss medal as Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane finish 4th in 10m Air Rifle mixed team
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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