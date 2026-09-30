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Asian Games 2026: India-Pakistan's hockey rivalry takes centre stage in semifinal (Preview)

Defending champions India enter the Asian Games 2026 semi-final unbeaten and with firm momentum after topping Pool A with five wins from five.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India-Pakistan's hockey rivalry takes centre stage in semifinal (Preview)
Image Credit: Indian hockey

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: India-Pakistan's hockey rivalry takes centre stage in semifinal (Preview)
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