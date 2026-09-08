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Asian Games 2026: India’s complete schedule, key dates, events, star Athletes and medal contenders...; Check full details

India will begin its Asian Games 2026 campaign on September 17, with major stars like PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat in action. Here’s a look at India’s complete schedule, key dates across major sports and the athletes expected to lead the country’s medal charge.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India’s complete schedule, key dates, events, star Athletes and medal contenders...; Check full details
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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