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Asian Games 2026: India signs off with 85 medals, historic golds and Olympic boost

India finished fourth at the Asian Games 2026 with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, as cricket and hockey led a memorable campaign. The Aichi-Nagoya Games also saw several historic firsts for Indian athletes, with standout performances across archery, boxing, wrestling, golf, athletics and MMA.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India signs off with 85 medals, historic golds and Olympic boost
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: India signs off with 85 medals, historic golds and Olympic boost
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