The first men's hockey semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday saw a heart-stopping finish, with India winning the thriller against their arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 - thanks to a last-minute goal by Abhishek that kept India’s gold-medal defence alive.
India now await the winner of the second semi-final between Malaysia and South Korea to know their opponents in the title clash on October 3.
Pakistan erased a 0-3 deficit to make it 3-3 and put the game on a knife’s edge, but India held their nerve till the last minute, when Abhishek delivered after his shot on goal deflected off Sufiyan Khan’s stick for India’s winning strike with just 49.2 seconds left on the clock.
Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace for India, followed by Sukhjeet Singh making it 3-0. For Pakistan, Abu Mahmood, Hannan Shahid and Waheed Ashraf Rana scored.
The game was a significant milestone for striker Mandeep Singh, who marked his 300th senior international appearance.
India had one forced change in the squad, with Nilakanta Sharma coming in for fellow midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, who was ruled out after he fractured his thumb during India’s last pool match against Bangladesh.
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India made a confident start, dictating possession and keeping Pakistan pinned in their own half. Pakistan, however, had the first sight of goal when Muhammad Ammad unleashed a sharp strike, but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stood firm and blocked the effort.
India soon began creating opportunities through penalty corners. Their first two attempts were kept out, but a successful video referral handed India another chance. Harmanpreet Singh’s subsequent flick was brilliantly palmed away by Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza, but India continued to press.
The pressure finally told in the fifth minute. Awarded another penalty corner, Harmanpreet made no mistake this time, firing a fierce strike through Raza’s legs to give India a 1-0 lead.
India continued to control the contest. Vivek Sagar Prasad produced a delightful ball to find Dilpreet Singh at a tight angle, and Dilpreet’s reverse hit found the net, only for the goal to be disallowed after an infringement by India.
India kept probing and earned another penalty corner in the 13th minute. Harmanpreet stepped up again, sending a low flick to the left of Raza that crashed into the backboard to double India’s advantage.
Pakistan earned a penalty corner late in the quarter after a successful video referral, but Sufiyan Khan’s effort struck rusher Amit Rohidas. The re-award brought no luck either, with Pakistan unable to reduce the deficit as India went into the first quarter break 2-0 ahead.
India continued to threaten in the second quarter. Sanjay’s precise cross-field ball found Dilpreet inside the circle, while Jugraj Singh sent a fierce effort over the bar after receiving an aerial from Harmanpreet.
The third goal arrived in the 23rd minute. Shilanand Lakra did brilliantly to keep the ball in play near the baseline and centre it towards the goal, where Sukhjeet Singh reacted sharply to deflect it past the goalkeeper and make it 3-0.
Pakistan, however, refused to give up. After wasting several penalty corners, they finally found a breakthrough in the 30th minute when captain Abu Mahmood beat Mohith HS to reduce the deficit to 3-1. India still carried a two-goal advantage into half-time.
Pakistan emerged with greater intent after the interval, spreading play across both flanks. Suraj made an important save in the 38th minute to deny a reverse-hit attempt, while Ammad Butt’s yellow card temporarily reduced Pakistan to 10 players.
India came agonisingly close to restoring their three-goal cushion when Abhishek’s attempt struck the post. But the momentum soon shifted. Hannan Shahid tapped home in the 45th minute following a scramble in front of the Indian goal to make it 3-2.
The final quarter turned into a frantic battle. Pakistan completed their remarkable comeback in the 49th minute when Waheed Ashraf Rana found the net to make it 3-3, prompting India to bring goalkeeper Suraj back on in place of Mohith.
With the clock winding down, both sides searched desperately for the decisive goal. Pakistan earned another penalty corner in the 54th minute, but India’s defence produced an outstanding first-rush effort to prevent a shot on goal.
India survived further pressure, with Manpreet Singh making a crucial tackle in the 58th minute. Then, with just over a minute remaining, India earned a penalty corner, though Pakistan’s successful referral overturned the decision to a free hit.
Pakistan goalkeeper Raza then made a double save, but India would have the final word.
With just 49.2 seconds remaining, Abhishek pushed the ball towards goal from the edge of the circle. It took a deflection off Sufiyan’s stick and found the backboard, sending the Indian camp into wild celebrations.
India thus survived Pakistan’s stunning fightback and produced a last-gasp winner to seal a 4-3 victory. The defending champions now advance to the Asian Games final, remaining one win away from retaining their title.
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