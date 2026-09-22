Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: India sweep Japan 3-0 to reach badminton men’s team semi-final, assure medal

Asian Games 2026: India sweep Japan 3-0 to reach badminton men’s team semi-final, assure medal

India had begun its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the round of 16. The men’s team will now await the winner of the quarterfinal between China and South Korea in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India sweep Japan 3-0 to reach badminton men’s team semi-final, assure medal
Image Credit: BAI

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: India sweep Japan 3-0 to reach badminton men’s team semi-final, assure medal
2
3
4
5