/Asian Games 2026: India sweep Japan 3-0 to reach badminton men’s team semi-final, assure medal

India secured a medal in the men’s team badminton event at the 2026 Asian Games after producing a commanding 3-0 victory over Japan in the quarterfinals at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Tuesday.



Lakshya Sen overcame a major challenge from Kodai Naraoka in the opening singles before the doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put India within touching distance of the last four. Ayush Shetty then completed the job with a straight-game victory over Koki Watanabe.