Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: India thrash Japan 49-24 to begin Men’s Kabaddi title defence

Asian Games 2026: India thrash Japan 49-24 to begin Men’s Kabaddi title defence

India began their men’s kabaddi title defence at Asian Games 2026 with a commanding 49-24 victory over hosts Japan in Aichi. Ashu Malik, Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal led India’s attack as the defending champions made a strong start to their campaign.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India thrash Japan 49-24 to begin Men’s Kabaddi title defence
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: India thrash Japan 49-24 to begin Men’s Kabaddi title defence
2
3
4
5