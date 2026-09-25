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Asian Games 2026: India thrash Thailand 66-28 to storm into men’s kabaddi final

India defeated Thailand 66-28 in the men’s kabaddi semi-final to storm into the gold-medal match at the Asian Games 2026. Devank Dalal and Arjun Deshwal led India’s attack as the defending champions continued their unbeaten run.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India thrash Thailand 66-28 to storm into men’s kabaddi final
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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