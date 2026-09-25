/Asian Games 2026: India thrash Thailand 66-28 to storm into men’s kabaddi final

India stormed into the men’s kabaddi final at the Asian Games 2026 after producing a dominant 66-28 victory over Thailand in the semi-final at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.
The defending champions started aggressively, with their raiders picking up regular bonus points while the defence kept Thailand under pressure. Devank Dalal led India’s attacking charge and played a key role as the team secured an early All-Out.
Thailand managed to fight back through Supawit Somrat and Theeradet Chaisit. Somrat produced a successful back hold on Ayan Lohchab, while Chaisit followed it up with a three-point Super Raid. Chaisit then helped Thailand inflict an All-Out on India, reducing the deficit.
India, however, quickly regained control. Devank Dalal and Arjun Deshwal continued to find points through their raids, while Thailand struggled to contain the Indian attack. India secured another All-Out towards the end of the opening half and went into the break with a commanding 37-18 lead.
India maintained the intensity after the restart, with Dalal continuing to trouble the Thai defence. Lohchab also contributed in attack as India kept extending their advantage. Despite Chaisit continuing to collect points for Thailand, India’s raiders consistently found openings.
The Indian defence then took charge midway through the second half. Aslam Inamdar contributed at both ends of the mat as India tightened their grip on the contest. Thailand were unable to match the defending champions’ intensity, allowing India to pull further ahead and seal a comprehensive 66-28 win.
India finished with 43 points from outs, 15 bonus points and eight All-Out points. Thailand registered 20 outs, five bonus points, two All-Out points and one technical point.
With the victory, India booked their place in the gold-medal match. They will face the winner of the second semi-final between Chinese Taipei and Iran at 2:30 PM on Saturday.
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