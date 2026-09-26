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Asian Games 2026: India women clinch Kabaddi Gold after thrilling win over Iran

 India women's team defended its Kabaddi gold medal with a strong performance against an impressive Iranian side in the Asian Games 2026 final at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium here on Saturday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India women clinch Kabaddi Gold after thrilling win over Iran

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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