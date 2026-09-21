/Asian Games 2026: India Women thrash Indonesia 17-1 as Deepika Rutuja and Navneet hit hat-tricks

The Women in Blue began attacking in the game, earning several penalty corners in the first few minutes before Deepika converted one in the eighth minute to send India 1-0 up. Sunelita Toppo then found the back of the net three minutes later in the 11th before Lalremsiami converted another PC in the 13th. Ruturaj Pisal scored the first of her three goals in the final minute of the quarter, the second field goal for the Women in Blue.