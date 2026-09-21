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Asian Games 2026: India Women thrash Indonesia 17-1 as Deepika Rutuja and Navneet hit hat-tricks

India women continued their dominant Asian Games 2026 campaign with a 17-1 win over Indonesia in their second Pool B match. Deepika, Rutuja Pisal and Navneet Kaur scored hat-tricks as India secured their second straight victory in the tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India Women thrash Indonesia 17-1 as Deepika Rutuja and Navneet hit hat-tricks
Image Credit: Hockey India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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