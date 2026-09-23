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Asian Games 2026: Indian men's badminton team settles for bronze after semi-final loss to China

The medal marks only the second time India have stood on the podium in badminton at the Asian Games. Their previous medal came at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty captured the men’s doubles gold.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Indian men's badminton team settles for bronze after semi-final loss to China
Image Credit: BAI Media

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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