India successfully booked their place in the men's kabaddi semi-finals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a commanding 48-25 victory over Bangladesh at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday, making it three consecutive wins in the group stage.
In their third Group A contest, India controlled the game from the very beginning as they repeatedly breached Bangladesh defence and attack to rack up 18 out points and seven bonus points in the first half. In an all-round performance by defence and raiding unit, India also completed two All-Outs in the first half, adding four points to an already sizeable advantage.
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Bangladesh found it difficult to generate sustained momentum against the Indian defence, with just five out points and three bonus points to their name in the opening period. A solitary Super Tackle provided an additional point, but India’s all-round dominance saw them race into a commanding 29–9 lead at half-time.
The second half began with Arjun Deshwal replacing Devank Dalal as the Indian side looked to sustain the pressure. Bangladesh, however, responded with a vastly improved attacking display as they produced 8 out points and 8 bonus points to score 16 points in the second period.
India, meanwhile, added 19 points of their own, including another All Out to ensure Bangladesh's resurgence did not threaten their lead.
The 48-25 victory gave India their third successive win in Group A, following comprehensive victories over hosts Japan and the Republic of Korea.
With the team having sealed their spot in the men's kabaddi semi-finals, they will next face Chinese Taipei in their final group-stage fixture at 9:45 AM on September 24, as they continue their pursuit of a ninth men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games.
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