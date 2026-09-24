The Indian women’s Kabaddi team completed an unbeaten Group A campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a commanding 50-25 victory over Japan on Thursday.
Defending champions India, who have now sealed their spot in the semi final, produced a strong all-round performance to finish the group stage with three wins from three.
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India vs Japan Match Summary
In their biggest win of the tournament so far, captain Pushpa Rana led from the front as India made a blistering start to the contest, taking a 32-13 lead at half-time.
The Indian side accumulated 23 out points, five bonus points and executed two All Outs in the opening half, putting Japan under sustained pressure and establishing a 19-point advantage at the interval.
Japan showed greater resistance after the break and managed to narrow the scoring gap during the second half. The hosts scored 12 points in the later half, comprising eight out points, two bonus points and one super tackles.
India, however, continued to maintain control, adding 18 points through 14 outs, two bonus points and one All Out to close out the match 50-25.
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Impressive Group-Stage Campaign
The victory rounds off an impressive group-stage campaign for India. The side had opened its campaign with a 42-21 win over Bangladesh before defeating Iran 37-23 on Wednesday.
India will now take on Nepal in the first semi-final on September 25, aiming to make it to the gold-medal match scheduled for September 26
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