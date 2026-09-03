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Asian Games 2026: India's contingent swells to 768 after Sports Ministry adds 11 athletes

The Sports Ministry added athletes across athletics, mixed martial arts and surfing for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: India's contingent swells to 768 after Sports Ministry adds 11 athletes
Image Credit: Asian Games 2026

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: India's contingent swells to 768 after Sports Ministry adds 11 athletes
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