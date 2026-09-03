The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday added another 11 athletes to the 492-athlete list for the Asian Games as the Indian contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Games was expanded to 768 members.



The Ministry added athletes across athletics, mixed martial arts and surfing for the Games. Surfing is also making its debut at the Asian Games as four athletes - Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj, Kamali and Sugar Shanti – will represent India in the sport. MMA is also marking its debut at the Games.