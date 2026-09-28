India's Murali Sreeshankar produced another display of grit on Monday, leaping 8.07 metres to win silver in the men’s long jump at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 even after an ankle sprain forced him out of his last two attempts.
The 27-year-old Indian's 8.07m leap came early in the final, positioning him comfortably behind China’s Yuhao Shi, who took the gold medal with a jump of 8.17 metres on a rain-soaked night at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.
With this, Murali, the Palakkad jumper, matched his Hangzhou 2023 silver and added another chapter to a remarkable comeback from a career-threatening knee injury in 2024.
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Disaster struck during Sreeshankar’s fourth attempt. Upon landing in the pit, the Indian ace winced in pain, clutching his right ankle. After an immediate medical assessment on the track, his team decided not to take any further risk and ruled him out of his fifth and sixth jumps.
#AsianGames2026— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 28, 2026
Oh no, no. That looked absolutely nasty. Sreeshankar's ankle twists after sliding on the very wet takeoff board and that is why he seems to be in a world of pain. That was so tough to watch on the replay. Damn. pic.twitter.com/zh3e6GNZTx
Sreeshankar then had to wait nervously as Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov made a strong challenge in the fifth round with a jump of 8.06m. Anvarov was just one centimetre behind Sreeshankar, putting the Indian’s silver medal at risk.
However, Anvarov failed to improve his mark with his final jump, confirming Sreeshankar’s second consecutive Asian Games silver medal.
This silver medal marks a critical chapter of redemption for the Palakkad-born athlete. Having claimed silver at Hangzhou 2023, Sreeshankar suffered a devastating torn cruciate ligament (ACL) during practice that ruled him out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
His return to the international podium in Nagoya underscores his resilience after enduring surgery, a lengthy rehabilitation cycle, and high-pressure competition.
Fellow Indian finalist Solomon David placed seventh with a best jump of 7.70 metres.
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