/Asian Games 2026: Jadumani Singh moves into pre-quarters after unanimous win over Nepal boxer

Sakshi is already a renowned pugilist and has defeated some of the giants of the game. She got the better of two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda in the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games 2026. Dropping from 54kg, she defeated Nikhat in the semifinals of the trials, while she beat 48kg champion Hooda in the final to earn a ticket for CWH 2026.