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Asian Games 2026: Jadumani Singh moves into pre-quarters after unanimous win over Nepal boxer

Jadumani Singh registered a unanimous 5-0 win over the reigning World Championships' bronze medallist Thapa with a brilliant bout. He was extremely dominant despite having started a bit slowly as his precise punches impressed the judges across the three rounds.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Jadumani Singh moves into pre-quarters after unanimous win over Nepal boxer
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Jadumani Singh moves into pre-quarters after unanimous win over Nepal boxer
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