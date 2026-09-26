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  • /Asian Games 2026: 'Khali pet Gold jita hai': Pawan Sehrawat reveals India’s Kabaddi final ritual after Iran win

Asian Games 2026: 'Khali pet Gold jita hai': Pawan Sehrawat reveals India’s Kabaddi final ritual after Iran win

Pawan Sehrawat revealed that India’s Kabaddi players stayed focused on the final and waited until after the match to eat before beating Iran 40-34. The victory secured India’s ninth men’s Kabaddi gold at the Asian Games, with Pawan dedicating the medal to coach Randhir Sehrawat.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: 'Khali pet Gold jita hai': Pawan Sehrawat reveals India’s Kabaddi final ritual after Iran win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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