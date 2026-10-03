/Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod makes history with recurve gold, secures LA28 quota

India's 17-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, winning the women's individual recurve gold medal after a thrilling shoot-off against South Korea's Oh Yejin.
Kumkum prevailed 6-5 after the final was tied at 5-5 following five sets. In the decisive one-arrow shoot-off, Oh shot an 8 before Kumkum produced a 10 to seal the gold medal.
The victory also secured an individual quota place for India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Kumkum had already secured the quota by reaching the semifinals, with the quota belonging to India rather than the individual athlete.
Kumkum had to fight back after a difficult start to the final. Oh won the opening set 29-27 to take a 2-0 lead, while the second set ended 29-29, leaving the South Korean with a 3-1 advantage.
The Indian teenager responded strongly in the third set, shooting three consecutive 10s for a perfect 30. Oh managed 29, allowing Kumkum to level the contest at 3-3.
Oh regained the advantage in the fourth set, winning it 28-27 to move within one set point of the title at 5-3.
With her gold-medal hopes on the line, Kumkum produced another perfect 30 in the fifth set. She opened with a 10 and followed it with two more 10s, while Oh scored 28. The result forced the final into a shoot-off. Kumkum then kept her composure in the one-arrow decider, hitting the 10-ring to complete the comeback and secure the historic gold.
Kumkum's route to the final included victories over some of the competition's strongest names. In the quarterfinal, the 17-year-old defeated South Korea's reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4.
She then overcame China’s Jingyi Zhu 6-2 in the semifinal. Zhu had won a silver medal at the 2025 World Championships. The victory made Kumkum the first Indian woman to reach an Asian Games individual recurve final.
Kumkum had entered the individual competition after qualifying 10th in the ranking round. Her gold medal is also her third medal at the Asian Games 2026. She had earlier won the women’s recurve team gold alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, before combining with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver in the mixed recurve team event.
China’s Yuwei Huang won the bronze medal after defeating compatriot Jingyi Zhu 6-4 in the bronze-medal match.
Kumkum’s victory marks a landmark moment for Indian recurve archery, as she became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games, and went on to claim the gold.
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