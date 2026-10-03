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Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod makes history with recurve gold, secures LA28 quota

Kumkum Mohod scripted history at Asian Games 2026, winning the women’s individual recurve gold in a thrilling shoot-off. The 17-year-old defeated South Korea’s Oh Yejin 6-5 and secured an individual quota place for India at LA28.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod makes history with recurve gold, secures LA28 quota
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod makes history with recurve gold, secures LA28 quota
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