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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in women’s 75kg boxing final

Lovlina Borgohain clinched the gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating her opponent 5-0 in the final. The victory adds another gold to India’s medal tally at the ongoing continental sporting extravaganza.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in women’s 75kg boxing final
Image Credit: @officialasianboxing/Instagram

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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