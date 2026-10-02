/Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in women’s 75kg boxing final

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched the gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China’s Ziyi Bao in the final on Friday, October 2.
The victory marks Lovlina’s first Asian Games gold medal and improves upon the silver she won in the same category at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.
Lovlina produced a strong performance in the gold-medal bout, securing a 5-0 victory over Ziyi Bao. The Indian boxer maintained her composure throughout the contest and closed out the final strongly to claim the top spot on the podium.
The 29-year-old had entered the final after a hard-fought 3-2 split-decision win over Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the semifinal. Earlier in the competition, Lovlina defeated South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the quarterfinal.
The Asian Games gold is another major achievement in Lovlina’s decorated career. She is a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and a former World Championships gold medallist. With the victory, Lovlina also became only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal, following Mary Kom, who achieved the feat in 2014.
Lovlina’s gold adds another medal to India’s campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the country continues its pursuit of a strong medal tally.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.