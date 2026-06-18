/Asian Games 2026: Manika Batra questions selection process after exclusion from India's table tennis squad

Manika said, "If rankings and numbers are to be the primary basis of selection, it is also important to recognise that ranking fluctuations are dynamic for all athletes within the same competitive cycle and can change significantly over short periods. Regarding National Ranking considerations, I understand that domestic performance has been cited in the selection discussion. However, with the increasing number of international tournaments and the demands of maintaining consistent performance at the highest global level, it is not always feasible to participate in every domestic event."