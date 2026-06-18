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Asian Games 2026: Manika Batra questions selection process after exclusion from India's table tennis squad

Olympian Manika Batra has questioned her exclusion from India's table tennis squad for the Asian Games 2026, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the selection process. The former Asian Games medallist has sought intervention from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Indian Olympic Association.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Manika Batra questions selection process after exclusion from India's table tennis squad
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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