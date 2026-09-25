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Asian Games 2026: Manpreet Kaur wins Women’s shot-put bronze with 17.17m throw

Manpreet Kaur clinched bronze in the women’s shot put final at the Asian Games 2026 with a best throw of 17.17m. She finished behind China’s Song Jiayuan and Zhang Linru, becoming only the third Indian woman to win an Asian Games shot put medal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Manpreet Kaur wins Women’s shot-put bronze with 17.17m throw
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Manpreet Kaur wins Women’s shot-put bronze with 17.17m throw
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