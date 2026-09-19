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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar lead 30-member India shooting squad

India will field a 30-member shooting contingent at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, competing across Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun events. Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar headline a squad featuring Olympic and Asian Games medallists alongside emerging talent.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar lead 30-member India shooting squad
Image Credit: National Rifle Association of India

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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