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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat miss 25m pistol team medal

India finished fifth in the women’s 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games 2026, with Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat missing out on a medal. Esha Singh was the only Indian to reach the individual final after finishing eighth in qualification, while Manu Bhaker placed 11th and Rahi Sarnobat 30th.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat miss 25m pistol team medal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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