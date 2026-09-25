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Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah, Diya Chitale clinch mixed doubles bronze after semifinal loss

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale clinched the bronze medal in mixed doubles at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-4 to China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinal. The Indian duo had defeated Wong Chun and Doo Ho 3-1 in the quarterfinal before bowing out against the two-time defending champions.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah, Diya Chitale clinch mixed doubles bronze after semifinal loss
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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