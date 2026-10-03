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Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan beats Dhiraj Bommadevara to win men’s recurve bronze

Neeraj Chauhan defeated compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 in a thrilling all-Indian clash to win the men’s individual recurve bronze at Asian Games 2026. Neeraj staged a comeback after trailing 2-4, sealing the medal with a 9 and 10 in the final set.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Neeraj Chauhan beats Dhiraj Bommadevara to win men’s recurve bronze
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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