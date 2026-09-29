/Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda leads India to trap shooting silver, enters individual final

India continued its strong run in shooting at the Asian Games 2026 as Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer secured the silver medal in the women's trap team event on Tuesday.
The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 after the three-day qualification round at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. China won the gold medal with 346, while Kuwait took bronze with 325. The silver medal took India's shooting medal tally at the Asian Games to 13.
Neeru Dhanda also booked her place in the women's trap individual final after finishing at the top of the qualification standings. Neeru recorded 118 points and was initially tied with Qatar's Ray Bassil. She then prevailed in the shoot-off to finish as the sole leader of the qualification round. The qualification performance also saw Neeru register a Games record score.
The women's trap individual final will feature the top eight shooters and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. Aashima Ahlawat finished 16th with a score of 106, while Manisha Keer was 23rd after scoring 104. Both shooters missed out on qualification for the individual final.
India's silver in the women's trap team event adds to a productive shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026. India have now won 13 medals in shooting, with one gold coming from the mixed 10m air pistol event. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the gold medal in that event.
On Monday, Esha Singh also secured a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event. She finished runner-up after losing to China's Xiao Jiaruixuan in a shoot-off. Esha had also won silver in the same event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.
With the women's trap team silver, India's overall medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 stands at 46 medals, including four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze.
Meanwhile, the men's trap competition is also underway, with Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj and Azhar Rizvi competing in the individual qualification as well as the team event.
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