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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda leads India to trap shooting silver, enters individual final

India's Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won silver in the women's trap team event at Asian Games 2026. Neeru also topped the qualification round and secured a spot in the individual final after winning a shoot-off.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda leads India to trap shooting silver, enters individual final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda leads India to trap shooting silver, enters individual final
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