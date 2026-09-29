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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda scripts history, wins India’s first individual gold in women’s trap

Neeru Dhanda scripted history by winning gold in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games 2026. Her triumph ended India’s 10-day wait for an individual gold and marked the country’s  first-ever women’s trap medal at the Asian Games.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda scripts history, wins India’s first individual gold in women’s trap
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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