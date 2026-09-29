/Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda scripts history, wins India’s first individual gold in women’s trap

India finally ended its wait for an individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 as Neeru Dhanda clinched the top prize in the women's trap event on Tuesday.
Neeru produced a stunning performance in the final, hitting 28 of her 30 targets to secure the gold medal. China's Sun Yungong won silver, while Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik took bronze.
The 26-year-old had earlier finished joint-top in the qualification round with Qatar's Ray Bassil after registering 118 hits. Neeru's historic triumph also gave India its first-ever women's trap medal at the Asian Games, making her the first Indian woman to stand on the podium in the event.
Neeru hails from Haryana's Jind district and was inspired to take up shooting after her maternal cousin Lakshya Sheron won silver in the men's trap individual event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
Her family later moved to Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, where Neeru began pursuing shooting seriously. She initially trained with Lakshya before joining the Madhya Pradesh shooting academy. Her journey in the sport, however, began at home, with her father making her practise shooting at tin cans.
Neeru has also enjoyed a strong run on the international circuit. Earlier this year, she became the first Indian woman to win an individual trap gold medal at an ISSF World Cup. She also won gold in both the individual and women's trap team events at the Asian Championships last year. Her Asian Games triumph adds another major achievement to her growing list of accomplishments.
Neeru's gold is India's fifth gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 and the country's second gold in shooting. India's other gold medals have come from the women's cricket team, the men's and women's kabaddi teams, and the mixed 10m air pistol team of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet.
Neeru had earlier helped India secure silver in the women's trap team event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer before going on to claim individual gold.
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