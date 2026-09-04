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Asian Games 2026: NRAI announces final preparatory camps; Check India Shooting squad and schedule

The NRAI has announced final preparatory camps for India’s shooting contingent ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The camps will be held in Bhopal and New Delhi from September 4 to 18, with Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Elavenil Valarivan and other top shooters set to fine-tune their preparations.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: NRAI announces final preparatory camps; Check India Shooting squad and schedule
Image Credit: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: NRAI announces final preparatory camps; Check India Shooting squad and schedule
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