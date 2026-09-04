/Asian Games 2026: NRAI announces final preparatory camps; Check India Shooting squad and schedule

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the schedule for India's final preparatory camps ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The camps are aimed at helping the selected Indian shooters sharpen their technical skills, improve competition readiness and enter the continental showpiece in peak form. The final preparations will be conducted at two major shooting facilities in India, the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal and the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.
The rifle and pistol contingent will undergo its final camp in Bhopal, while the shotgun teams will train in New Delhi.
Rifle and Pistol: September 5 to 14 - Bhopal
Shotgun (Skeet): September 4 to 14 - New Delhi
Shotgun (Trap): September 10 to 18 - New Delhi
NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said the camps will play an important role in India's preparations for the Asian Games and expressed confidence in the shooting contingent. "The 2026 Asian Games represent a monumental opportunity for our shooters to showcase their exceptional talent on the continental stage," he said.
He added that the NRAI remains committed to providing the athletes with the resources required to perform at the highest level.
NRAI Secretary General Pawan Kumar Singh said conducting the camps in Bhopal and New Delhi would allow athletes to train in facilities suited to their respective disciplines.
Meanwhile, NRAI High Performance Director Dr. Pierre Beauchamp said the focus during the final phase would shift towards precision, mental conditioning and technical refinement.
The shooting events at the 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 3 at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Range in Japan. India will field a strong contingent across rifle, pistol and shotgun events, with several established names featuring in the squad.
Rifle and Pistol
10m Air Rifle Men: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
10m Air Rifle Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa K Vinod
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, Tilottama Sen
10m Air Pistol Men: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Kamaljeet, Aakash Bharadwaj
10m Air Pistol Women: Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Anish
25m Sports Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Suruchi
Shotgun
Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj
Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Trap Women: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
Skeet Women: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai, Neeru
Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
With the Asian Games drawing closer, the NRAI's final camps will provide the Indian shooting contingent with an opportunity to fine-tune preparations before travelling to Japan. The emphasis in this final phase will be on technical accuracy, competition-specific preparation and mental readiness as Indian shooters look to make their mark at the Asian Games.
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